'Deeply Saddened': Rishabh Pant's Special Message on Cloudburst in Uttarakhand Goes Viral

Uttarkashi Cloudburst: In the wake of the cloudburst in Uttarakhand on Tuesday that claimed four lives and injured over 50, India cricketer Rishabh Pant has reacted to this horrific incident. Pant took to social space and claimed that he is ‘deeply saddened’. He also hoped that everyone stays ‘safe and strong’.

‘Deeply saddened’

"Deeply saddened by the news from Uttarakhand. Hoping everyone stays safe and strong," his post read.

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was in the spotlight in the UK during the recently-completed Test series. Pant was an integral member of the squad, till he unfortunately injured himself and had to miss the final Test at the Oval. With 479 runs at an average of 68.42, Pant was India's third-highest run-getter in the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy when he picked up the injury and had to be ruled out of the final Test. He fractured his toe while looking to reverse sweep Chris Woakes at Manchester. But, despite his absence - India went onto edge England in the final Test and level the series.

Cloudburst at Uttarakhand

A horrific cloudburst in Uttarkashi, near the Gangotri route, changed to massive flash floods and landslides, leaving a trail of destruction. According to initial reports, at least four people have died, and dozens are feared trapped or missing as torrents of water and debris swept through the region. Follow this live blog for breaking updates.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has assured all the support they need from the Centre to aid ongoing efforts in the disaster-hit region.