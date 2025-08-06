'What Pressure?': BCCI Shares Behind The Scenes Video Of Arshdeep Singh Teasing Md. Siraj After India's Famous Win At The Oval | WATCH

IND vs ENG: The recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series was one great endorsement of Test cricket. From tense moments to high-quality cricket, the series was peppered with everything, and the Oval Test in particular will go down as one of the greatest games of cricket to be ever played on English soil. The series might have ended in a 2-2 draw, but the manner in which India played the series is something that indicates towards their bright future.

The series also had a significance of its own as India were starting their World Test Championship 2027 campaign. After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin's Test retirement, nobody had really given Shubman Gill's India a chance to fight. India are currently on the third spot of the current World Test Championship standings and are only behind Australia and Sri Lanka.

BCCI Shares BTS Video Of India's England Tour

The recently concluded India vs England series is a great turnaround story as far as this young Indian Test team is concerned. There was a huge fuss about fans not lining up to see the Indian Test team when they landed at the Heathrow Airport before the start of the series, but the members of this team have now turned into generation next heroes after their accomplishments in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a Behind The Scenes (BTS) video of the Indian cricket team's stay in England for the Test series. The video that the BCCI posted is a compilation of all the goofy moments that the players shared on and off the field. The video also showcases how Arshdeep Singh playfully taunted Mohammed Siraj after he blew England apart on the final day of The Oval Test.

Watch The Video Here

Mohammed Siraj Finishes England Tour On A High

Mohammed Siraj ended the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series as the highest wicket-taker. Siraj ended the series with 23 wickets and bowled 185.3 overs across all the five Test matches that he played.