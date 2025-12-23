Deepti Sharma Secures Pole Position At ICC's T20I Bowlers Ranking Following Impressive Spell Against Sri Lanka

Team India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has attained a mega milestone following her outing in the first T20I between India Women and Sri Lanka Women in Visakhapatnam. She is now the new number one women's T20I bowler in the ICC rankings.

As one of India's premier all-rounders, Deepti Sharma is known to stand up to the occasion and deliver when her team needs it the most. The firm 1/20 in the four-over spell has helped her attain a significant achievement, becoming the new top-ranked T20I bowler.

Deepti Sharma earned a significant achievement as India swept a victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20I. The Indian all-rounder is the new top-ranked bowler in the ICC women's T20I rankings.

Buoyed by her exploits in the first T20I, Deepti achieved the pole position in the ICC rankings for the first time in her career. She is currently a point ahead of Australia's Annabel Sutherland, who has 736 points and is currently second in the list.

India's Arundhati Reddy has also ascended in the ICC Women's T20I bowlers rankings following the outing against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam. She has moved up five places to the 36th spot in the rankings.

Jemimah Rodrigues' match-winning knock has also helped her move into the top ten of the ICC women's T20I batters list after rising five spots to the number nine position overall. She has now joined Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

Laura Wolvaardt Reclaims Top Spot In Batter Rankings, Dethrones Smriti Mandhana

Unfortunately, Smriti Mandhana is no longer at the pole as South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt has reclaimed her spot at the top of the table.

In the Ireland series, the cricketer smashed 255 runs in the three matches she played. Wolvaardt also scored two hundreds, putting up the highest score of 124 in a game.

The Proteas Women claimed a 3-0 whitewash finish over Ireland.

Laura Wolvaardt's rise to the top pushed Smriti Mandhana down to second place. The India vice-captain and opener put up 25 off 25, giving a decent start to the Women in Blue during the chase.