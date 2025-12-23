Updated 23 December 2025 at 14:43 IST
Indonesia Bowler Makes History In T20I Cricket, Claims Five-Wicket Haul In Single Over To Make World Record
Gede Priandana made history in Bali, becoming the first cricketer to take five wickets in a single T20I over, as Indonesia crushed Cambodia by 60 runs with his sensational spell.
History was made in Bali when an Indonesian cricketer made history. Gede Priandana delivered a sensational spell by scalping five wickets in an over against Cambodia.
Priandana's historic spell jolted the Cambodian batters, leaving them rattled during the chase and helping Indonesia claim a commanding victory in Bali.
Cambodia was firm in the chase as they looked to go past the target of 168. Despite the fall of five wickets, the target looked well in place, and the Cambodian batters looked in fine touch.
That is when Gede Priandana was introduced in the attack, and what happened next was nothing less than historic in the competition.
Gede Priandana Makes History In International T20I Cricket With Fifer In An Over
Gede Priandana started the over by claiming a successful hat-trick in the competition. He took out Nirmaljit Singh, Chanthoeun Rathanak and Shah Abrar Hussain in consecutive deliveries.
Following a dot ball, Priandana dismissed Mongdara Sok and Pel Vennak to wrap up his spell, picking a five-wicket haul in a single over in T20I cricket.
Cambodia was left battered with Gede Priandana's spell and was bowled out at 107, 60 runs short of the target.
The 28-year-old Indonesian cricketer made history by becoming the first player to claim a five-wicket haul in one over in International T20I cricket.
It was Gede Priandana's maiden five-wicket haul as well, and he claimed it in historic fashion.
Gede Priandana Becomes Third Overall To Claim Historic Spell
Before coming in to bowl, Indonesia put up a competitive 167 at the loss of five wickets. Gede Priandana managed to put up just six off 11 balls. It was wicketkeeper-batter Dharma Kesuma who delivered an unbeaten 110 off 68 that powered Indonesia while setting up the target.
Gede Priandana is the third overall person to claim a five-wicket haul in a single over. Only Bangladesh's Al-Amin Hossain and India's Abhimanyu Mithun have achieved this feat in the past, in domestic cricket.
Al-Amin was the first ever person to do so at the 2013-14 Victory Day T20 Cup. Abhimanyu became the second after doing the same in the 2019-20 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy during a semi-final match-up.
