WATCH | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes BIG Against Veteran Ravindra Jadeja in Fiery Face-Off During RR's Pre-Season Camp

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 just days away, all the participating sides have tightened up their preparations for the upcoming season. All franchises are vying for the IPL title, with RCB being the defending champions.

The Rajasthan Royals, the first-ever IPL title winners, have kicked off their team training camp in Jaipur, with almost all their players joining before the IPL 2026 season.

RR would kick off a new era with a familiar face, some new additions and new leadership in Riyan Parag. The cricketer from Assam would lead the charge after Sanju Samson was traded to the Chennai Super Kings.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gives Ravindra Jadeja a Run for His Money in Fiery Pre-Season Face-Off

The Rajasthan Royals shared a video from their team training in Jaipur. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ravindra Jadeja locked in a duel of bat and ball.

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The veteran spinner bowled from one end, while the young star boy from Bihar batted at the other end.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi brought out some humongous shots with the bat, smashing Jadeja's deliveries across the ground. The wonder kid emerged as the victor with his elegant shots, which amazed the veteran spinner.

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The Jadeja-Sooryavanshi duel was closely watched by the Rajasthan Royals' batting coach, Vikram Rathour.

Rajasthan Royals Determined To Secure Win In IPL 2026

Following a breakout showcase in IPL 2025, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would be keen to replicate, or perhaps deliver a better campaign for the Rajasthan Royals.

The IPL franchise did not enjoy a great IPL season, finishing ninth after winning just four out of the 14 matches they played.

Following last season's upset, the Rajasthan Royals would be keen to deliver a smashing performance in the competition and possibly remain in title contention. Adding another star would be crucial for them in this stage.