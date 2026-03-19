Updated 19 March 2026 at 16:25 IST
WATCH | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes BIG Against Veteran Ravindra Jadeja in Fiery Face-Off During RR's Pre-Season Camp
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi outshines Ravindra Jadeja in RR’s pre‑season camp, dazzling with big shots as batting coach Vikram Rathour watches, ahead of IPL 2026 under new captain Riyan Parag.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 just days away, all the participating sides have tightened up their preparations for the upcoming season. All franchises are vying for the IPL title, with RCB being the defending champions.
The Rajasthan Royals, the first-ever IPL title winners, have kicked off their team training camp in Jaipur, with almost all their players joining before the IPL 2026 season.
RR would kick off a new era with a familiar face, some new additions and new leadership in Riyan Parag. The cricketer from Assam would lead the charge after Sanju Samson was traded to the Chennai Super Kings.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gives Ravindra Jadeja a Run for His Money in Fiery Pre-Season Face-Off
The Rajasthan Royals shared a video from their team training in Jaipur. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ravindra Jadeja locked in a duel of bat and ball.
Advertisement
The veteran spinner bowled from one end, while the young star boy from Bihar batted at the other end.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi brought out some humongous shots with the bat, smashing Jadeja's deliveries across the ground. The wonder kid emerged as the victor with his elegant shots, which amazed the veteran spinner.
Advertisement
The Jadeja-Sooryavanshi duel was closely watched by the Rajasthan Royals' batting coach, Vikram Rathour.
Also Read: Riyan Parag Weighs In On Impact Of Sanju Samson’s Absence In Rajasthan Royals Squad: 'He Cannot Be Compared To Anyone Else'
Rajasthan Royals Determined To Secure Win In IPL 2026
Following a breakout showcase in IPL 2025, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would be keen to replicate, or perhaps deliver a better campaign for the Rajasthan Royals.
The IPL franchise did not enjoy a great IPL season, finishing ninth after winning just four out of the 14 matches they played.
Following last season's upset, the Rajasthan Royals would be keen to deliver a smashing performance in the competition and possibly remain in title contention. Adding another star would be crucial for them in this stage.
Also Read: New Chapter Kicks Off For Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal; Couple Welcome Baby Girl Raaha
The Rajasthan Royals kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Monday, March 30, 2026, at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 19 March 2026 at 16:25 IST