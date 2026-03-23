Updated 23 March 2026 at 13:30 IST
Delhi Capitals' Prolonged IPL Title Drought To Finally End In 2026? Huge Verdict Dropped Ahead Of New Season
Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IPL 2026: Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has delivered a big verdict on Delhi Capitals’ (DC) upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign, claiming that in the 19th edition of the cash-rich league, the Capitals might finally break their title drought.
The Delhi-based franchise made a strong start in IPL 2025 but failed to maintain momentum. They finished fifth in the standings with 15 points and a net run rate of +0.011. DC played 14 matches, winning seven and losing six, narrowly missing out on a playoff spot by just one point.
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Can Delhi Capital Win Their Maiden Title In IPL 2026? Former Cricketer Makes Huge Prediction
Speaking on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the IPL is structured to give franchises opportunities to reboot. He noted that Delhi got their IPL 2026 mini-auction strategy right and have built a strong squad. Chopra further suggested that this season could be the Capitals’ breakthrough.
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“IPL is designed in a way that gives you the chance to reboot. After every three years, there is a big auction coming up. Kudos to Delhi, because since 2019, they have consistently been there or thereabouts, and made the final in 2020. The women’s team has reached the final in all four WPL seasons. They have got their auctions right and this year, I feel they have a very strong unit. So, fingers crossed that this could be their year,” Chopra said.
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DC To Start IPL 2026 Campaign On April 1
Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2026 campaign on Wednesday, April 1, against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Their first home match will be against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, April 4, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
In IPL history, Delhi Capitals have reached the final only once, in 2020 under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership, but lost to Mumbai Indians. The franchise is still chasing its maiden IPL title.
Meanwhile, DC’s women’s team has reached all four Women’s Premier League finals but has fallen short in each summit clash.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 23 March 2026 at 13:30 IST