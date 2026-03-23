BCCI Likely To Announce Rest Of IPL 2026 Schedule In Next 3-4 Days: Report

IPL 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to announce the second part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 schedule in the next three to four days.

BCCI Need 3-4 Days To Announce Second Part Of IPL 2026 Schedule

As reported by Cricbuzz, the BCCI has notified all franchises in the cash-rich league that it will require an additional three to four days to release the remainder of the schedule for the 19th season of the IPL. At present, fixtures for the first 20 matches of IPL 2026, running until April 12, have already been released. However, the timeline for the remaining 54 games is still being finalized.

The staggered release of fixtures has been necessitated by elections in key IPL states such as Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. With the state election dates now confirmed, the cricket governing body is working to finalize the rest of the schedule.

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BCCI Announced First Part Of IPL 2026 Schedule On IPL 2026

Earlier, on March 11, the BCCI announced the schedule for the first part of IPL 2026.

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The tournament will kick off on Saturday, March 28, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opening fixture at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the first part of the schedule, the BCCI revealed fixtures for the initial 20 matches up to April 12.