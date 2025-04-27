sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • 'Aaj Apne Ghar Pe': Delhi Capitals Send Strong Message To RCB Via Social Media Ahead Of High Profile IPL Clash In Capital

Updated April 27th 2025, 13:08 IST

'Aaj Apne Ghar Pe': Delhi Capitals Send Strong Message To RCB Via Social Media Ahead Of High Profile IPL Clash In Capital

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be taking on Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2025 match on 27th April 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Follow: Google News Icon
KL Rahul in training ahead of match against RCB
KL Rahul in training ahead of match against RCB | Image: Instagram

Delhi Capitals will be welcoming Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi today as the two teams take on one another in their Indian Premier League match. The two teams had previously met at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru which saw Delhi defeat RCB. Ahead of the match in the National Capitals, RCB and it's fans have been speculative that RCB will be looking to get their revenge on DC, this time in the home ground of the Axar Patel led side and RCB batter Virat Kohli. Ahead of the match, DC took to social media to share a strong message to RCB ahead of the match. 

DC's Strong Message To RCB Ahead Of IPL Clash 

Delhi Capitals took to their social media platform to send a strong message to Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of their match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The post shared by Delhi Capitals had a video which featured training footage and batter KL Rahul looking in fine touch ahead of the match. 

The post carried the caption, “Dekho unhe, aaj apne ghar pe.” 

Delhi Capitals will be looking to utilize their home ground advantage against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the fight for the playoff spots is getting heated between the teams. 

Read More: 'He's Not That Involved': EX-CSK Star Ends The Myth Around MS Dhoni Taking Final Calls In Auction, Reveals Chennai's Strategy

RCB Looking To Extend Impeccable Away Record Against DC 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League have had an impeccable record away from home. RCB so far have played five matches away from home and have won all of them starting their away winning run at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 

As Rajat Patidar's side get ready to take on Delhi Capitals in their home ground. RCB will be looking to add yet another feather to their cap and further extend their impressive away record in what is the 18th season of the Indian Premier League. 

Read More: RCB Gear Up For Round 2 With DC In The National Capital, Players Bond With Each Other In Training As Bengaluru Eye Revenge

Published April 27th 2025, 13:08 IST