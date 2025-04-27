'Aaj Apne Ghar Pe': Delhi Capitals Send Strong Message To RCB Via Social Media Ahead Of High Profile IPL Clash In Capital

Delhi Capitals will be welcoming Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi today as the two teams take on one another in their Indian Premier League match. The two teams had previously met at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru which saw Delhi defeat RCB. Ahead of the match in the National Capitals, RCB and it's fans have been speculative that RCB will be looking to get their revenge on DC, this time in the home ground of the Axar Patel led side and RCB batter Virat Kohli. Ahead of the match, DC took to social media to share a strong message to RCB ahead of the match.

DC's Strong Message To RCB Ahead Of IPL Clash

Delhi Capitals took to their social media platform to send a strong message to Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of their match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The post shared by Delhi Capitals had a video which featured training footage and batter KL Rahul looking in fine touch ahead of the match.

The post carried the caption, “Dekho unhe, aaj apne ghar pe.”

Delhi Capitals will be looking to utilize their home ground advantage against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the fight for the playoff spots is getting heated between the teams.

RCB Looking To Extend Impeccable Away Record Against DC

Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League have had an impeccable record away from home. RCB so far have played five matches away from home and have won all of them starting their away winning run at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.