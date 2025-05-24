Updated May 24th 2025, 23:55 IST
Delhi Capitals have defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets to secure their 6th win in IPL 2025. The defeat has complicated Punjab Kings' top-two hopes, and they need to win their remaining match in a bid to revive their hopes.
On a day when Shreyas Iyer missed out on a spot in the Test squad for the England tour, the Punjab Kings captain smashed 34 ball 53 to help his team cross the 200-run hurdle. Despite losing wickets on regular occasions, PBKS batters kept the scoreboard ticking. They were at one point 44 for 1 after five overs. But scored 47 runs in the next four overs at the expense of two wickets. Marcus Stoinis gave a late push to Punjab with a quickfire 44 in just 16 balls. With his help, Punjab smashed 32 runs in the last two overs and posted a whopping 206 runs on the board.
KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis provided a good start with a 55-run stand. DC looked in trouble after losing three quick wickets, but it was Karun Nair and Sameer Rizvi who calmed the storm. They put up an indomitable partnership and DC reached 146 runs in 14 overs. Rizvi kept his calm and took Delhi to the destination with a 25-ball 58.
The win leaves Delhi in the 5th place while Punjab remain in contention for the top two places with 17 points. Delhi would be very disappointed with the way their form dipped off late. They started with four consecutive wins and had topped the table. But the world came crashing down for Axar Patel's side, and they were eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoff race.
Published May 24th 2025, 23:33 IST