Delhi Capitals have defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets to secure their 6th win in IPL 2025. The defeat has complicated Punjab Kings' top-two hopes, and they need to win their remaining match in a bid to revive their hopes.

Punjab Kings Rode On Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis Brilliance

On a day when Shreyas Iyer missed out on a spot in the Test squad for the England tour, the Punjab Kings captain smashed 34 ball 53 to help his team cross the 200-run hurdle. Despite losing wickets on regular occasions, PBKS batters kept the scoreboard ticking. They were at one point 44 for 1 after five overs. But scored 47 runs in the next four overs at the expense of two wickets. Marcus Stoinis gave a late push to Punjab with a quickfire 44 in just 16 balls. With his help, Punjab smashed 32 runs in the last two overs and posted a whopping 206 runs on the board.

Sameer Rizvi Bailed Out Delhi Capitals Once Again

KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis provided a good start with a 55-run stand. DC looked in trouble after losing three quick wickets, but it was Karun Nair and Sameer Rizvi who calmed the storm. They put up an indomitable partnership and DC reached 146 runs in 14 overs. Rizvi kept his calm and took Delhi to the destination with a 25-ball 58.