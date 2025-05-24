Sai Sudharsan Feels 'Special' After Getting Maiden Test Call Up Ahead of England Series: 'Ultimate Goal Is Always To Play...'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India's 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar attended a press conference in Mumbai while announcing the Test squad.

Team India's Tour Of England Will Begin On June 20

Team India's first match of the Test series against England is scheduled to play on June 20th at Headingley. Edgbaston will host the second game of the series on July 2nd. The third and fourth Tests will be held at Lord's and Old Trafford, on July 10th and July 23rd, respectively. The fifth and final game of the series will be played at The Oval on July 31st.

The five-match Test between India and England will mark the beginning of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027.

Team India's Test squad for the England series was crucial as the BCCI had to name Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's replacements. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan received his maiden Test call-up for the upcoming England Tour.

Feels Very Special To Be Honest': Sai Sudharsan On Getting Maiden Test Call-Up

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, GT opener Sai Sudharsan said that he is feeling great. He added that representing the nation in Test cricket has always been his goal.

"It obviously feels great. Feels very special to be honest, and surreal also. Any cricketer, any young cricketer who starts playing cricket, wants to play Test cricket, wants to play for the country. The ultimate goal is always to play Test cricket. So really happy for that." Sudharsan told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

Sudharsan has staggering numbers in the first class cricket. The 23-year-old has played 29 matches and 49 innings in first class cricket, scoring 1957 runs at a strike rate of 55.06, and has average of 39.93.