Delhi Capitals Urged To Start Fresh After Humiliating Defeat To RCB In IPL 2026: 'They Need To Sit Together'

IPL 2026: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals suffered a heavy nine-wicket defeat to Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, April 27.

RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood was named Player of the Match for his brilliant four-wicket haul in the first innings. The Australian speedster conceded just 12 runs in his 3.3-over spell.

The RCB bowling attack delivered a stunning performance, bundling out DC for only 75. Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ran riot at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with Bhuvneshwar claiming three wickets in his three-over spell.

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Ex-Cricketer Opens Up On DC's Defeat To RCB

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo’s TimeOut show, former cricketer Piyush Chawla urged the Delhi-based franchise to regroup and reflect on the defeat. He acknowledged that panic may set in but emphasized the need for calm discussions and a fresh start.

“There will be some panic around for sure, knowing the history of the Delhi Capitals. But that’s not the right time for it now. They need to sit together, discuss it, and start fresh, because they began the tournament well, and it’s not like in three weeks the team or their style of play has changed,” Chawla said.

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He further advised DC to forget the setback and focus on creating a positive environment in the dressing room.

“Later, in the business end of the tournament, when they look back, those two points will definitely come to haunt them if they don’t qualify for the playoffs. So right now, they just have to forget everything, move on, play positive cricket, and ensure there’s a very positive environment in the dressing room, because that plays a huge role,” he added.

DC Aim To Make Comeback In IPL 2026

Currently, Delhi Capitals sit seventh in the IPL 2026 standings with six points and a net run rate of -1.060. They have played eight matches, winning three and losing five.