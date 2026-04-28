PBKS vs RR, IPL 2026 Head-To-Head: Confident Punjab Eye Commanding Win Over Rajasthan In Mullanpur

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings will square off against Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 28.

The clash between the two heavyweights will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Punjab Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, Head-To-Head Record

Ahead of the contest, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record between Punjab and Rajasthan.

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Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other 30 times in IPL history. PBKS have won 12 matches, while RR have sealed 17 victories. One game ended in a draw. Based on past results, Rajasthan hold the upper hand, but Punjab’s current form makes them a formidable opponent.

Matches Played: 30

Punjab Kings Won: 12

Rajasthan Royals Won: 17

Tied: 1

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Punjab Kings Aim To Maintain Unbeaten Streak Ahead Of RR Clash

Punjab Kings are flying high in IPL 2026. Iyer’s side remain unbeaten after seven matches, sitting at the top of the table with 13 points and a net run rate of +1.333. They have clinched six wins, while their fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 6 was abandoned due to heavy rain.

The Punjab-based franchise enter this match after a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 25. Chasing a mammoth 265-run target, Prabhsimran Singh (76 off 26 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (71* off 36 balls) produced blistering knocks to secure a convincing victory. It was also the highest successful chase in IPL history.