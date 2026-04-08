Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026, Head-To-Head: GT Maintain Slight Upper Hand Over DC

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 8.

The Capitals are currently riding high in the 19th edition of the cash-rich league, while the Titans are still searching for their first win of the season.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: Head-To-Head Record

Ahead of this fixture, let’s look at the head-to-head record between the two franchises.

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In IPL history, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans have met seven times. DC have won three encounters, while GT have emerged victorious in four. The Titans have a chance to extend their narrow lead, but Delhi will be determined to maintain their winning momentum and put Gujarat under pressure.

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Delhi Capitals Aim To Maintain Winning Momentum

Led by Axar Patel, the Delhi Capitals have made a strong start to IPL 2026 with consecutive victories. They currently occupy fourth place on the points table with four points and a healthy net run rate of +1.170.

Their campaign began on April 1 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, where they secured a commanding six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Sameer Rizvi starred with an unbeaten 70 off 47 balls, earning the Player of the Match award.

Delhi carried that momentum into their second fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 4 at the Wankhede Stadium. Rizvi once again stole the spotlight, smashing 90 runs off 51 deliveries to guide DC to another six-wicket triumph and claim his second consecutive Player of the Match honor.

In contrast, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans have struggled to find form. They remain winless after two matches, sitting ninth in the standings with a net run rate of -0.424.