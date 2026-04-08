Delhi Weather Forecast, IPL 2026: Will Rain Disrupt DC vs GT Clash At Arun Jaitley Stadium?

IPL 2026: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 8.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

Check Out Delhi's Weather Forecast On April 8

On Tuesday, April 7, Delhi NCR witnessed moderate to heavy rain, including thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds, a day before the clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This raises the question, will Delhi experience another spell of rain today? Let’s take a look at the weather forecast for Wednesday, April 8.

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According to AccuWeather, Delhi will see a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum of 17°C. Conditions will be partly sunny, but thunderstorms are expected in parts of the national capital during the afternoon. At 3:00 PM IST, there is a 47% chance of rain. However, by 7:00 PM IST, when the match begins, there is no forecast of rain. AccuWeather predicts clear skies throughout the night, ensuring that rain will not play spoilsport. Air quality, however, will remain unhealthy, with humidity ranging between 54% and 71% during the match.

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Gujarat Titans Aim To Clinch Maiden Points In IPL 2026

The hosts, Delhi Capitals, have made a stellar start to IPL 2026 with two consecutive wins. They currently occupy fourth place in the standings with four points and a net run rate of +1.170.

In their campaign opener on April 1 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Delhi secured a commanding six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Sameer Rizvi was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 70-run knock off 47 balls.

The Capitals followed up with another six-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 4 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rizvi once again claimed the Player of the Match award after scoring a brilliant 90 off 51 balls.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have endured a rough start to IPL 2026, failing to win either of their opening two matches. They currently sit ninth in the table with a net run rate of -0.424 and are yet to open their account.