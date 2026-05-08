Delhi Capitals Warned Ahead Of KKR Showdown In IPL 2026: 'They Need To Avoid Repeating The Same Mistakes'

IPL 2026: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, May 8.

Currently, KKR sit in eighth place in the IPL 2026 standings with seven points and a net run rate of -0.539. They have played nine matches so far, winning three and losing five, while one game was abandoned due to heavy rain.

The Knights had a poor start to the 19th edition of the IPL but have gained momentum recently, coming into this match with three consecutive wins.

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DC Asked To Be Cautioned Ahead Of KKR Clash

Speaking on Star Sports, former Mumbai Indians cricketer Aditya Tare warned Delhi Capitals against repeating past mistakes in their upcoming clash with KKR. He emphasized that Kolkata’s strength lies in their spin attack, which could prove decisive depending on the pitch conditions.

“Delhi Capitals have had a disappointing season so far. They will need to avoid repeating the same mistakes in their upcoming games. Against KKR, a slow, turning pitch may not suit them, because Kolkata’s strength is their spin attack. It all depends on the nature of the surface,” Tare said, as quoted by ANI.

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He added that Delhi would have the edge if the Arun Jaitley Stadium offers a good batting track.

“If it’s a typical Arun Jaitley Stadium wicket, a good batting track with some help for new-ball bowlers, then Delhi will have the edge. But if the pitch grips and turns, KKR will be right in the game,” he explained.

DC Holds 7th Place In IPL 2026 Standings

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are placed seventh in the IPL 2026 table with eight points and a net run rate of -0.949. They have played 10 matches, winning four and losing six.