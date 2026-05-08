WATCH | Virat Kohli's Duck Triggers RCB-LSG Fan Fight at Ekana During IPL 2026 Match

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli is a modern-day icon and there is no denying his fandom. He is arguably the most popular cricketer in the world and an incident on Thursday at the Ekana stadium reinstated that. Kohli perished for a two-ball duck. The former RCB captain was clean bowled by Prince Yadav. And once that happened, Lucknow fans apparently started teasing their RCB counterparts which triggered a heated argument. The details of the incident is not known. Here is the clip that shows what exactly happened once Kohli was dismissed.

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After the game, Prince admitted he got Kohli with the advise given to him by the latter itself.

“I misfielded the first ball, but I knew I had to put it behind me and ensure I don't lose focus,” Prince said after the match.

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“After the last match I was talking to Virat bhaiya and he only told me — as long as it's moving around off a length, stick to that length,” he added.

How RCB Lost

Captain Rishabh Pant and allrounder Mitchell Marsh came good with scintillating fifties before Lucknow Super Giants’ bowlers held their nerves to help the side survive a late Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) charge to register a thrilling nine-run victory in a rain-curtailed 19-overs-a-side IPL clash.

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Batting first, the Super Giants posted a mammoth 209/3, riding on a blitzkrieg ton from Marsh and some fine knocks by Pant and Nicholas Pooran, before restricting RCB to 203/6 despite a valiant counterattack from Rajat Patidar, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd.