Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory Ahead Of India vs Afghanistan T20I At Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the India-Afghanistan T20 cricket match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13, saying traffic restrictions, diversions and parking regulations will remain in place in and around the stadium from 1400 hours onwards.

The traffic advisory comes amid the ongoing BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police said, "In connection with the India–Afghanistan T20 Cricket Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 13.09.2026, traffic restrictions, diversions and parking regulations will be in place in and around the stadium area from 1400 hrs onwards."

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The traffic police also advised commuters to plan their journeys and avoid unnecessary travel through the match venue area.

"Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid unnecessary travel through the match venue area, use alternate routes wherever feasible and follow the directions of traffic personnel," the advisory said.

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The Delhi Traffic Police also urged spectators attending the match to use only designated entry points, parking areas and app-based taxi pick-up and drop-off points.

"Spectators are requested to use only designated entry, parking and app-based taxi pick-up/drop-off points. For real-time traffic updates, follow the official social media handles of Delhi Traffic Police," it said.

The advisory comes ahead of the opening T20I between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with the traffic police expecting increased movement of spectators and vehicles around the venue.

"Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules, and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion," Delhi Traffic Police said.

The traffic police advised commuters to follow instructions from personnel deployed in the area and use alternate routes wherever feasible to avoid congestion during the match.