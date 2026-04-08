Mumbai Indians Set Sights On Rajasthan Royals Boy Wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Ex-BCCI Selector's Post Triggers Huge IPL Debate

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has maintained his relevance in IPL 2026 and has continued to lead the charge for the Rajasthan Royals. A 14-ball 39 against the Mumbai Indians has further elevated his class amongst the elite in this tournament. Calls have already been made to fast-track his progress and to include him in the Indian national team in the near future.

His duel with Jasprit Bumrah became a focal point of the RR vs MI clash, but the 15-year-old welcomed India's most premier fast bowler with a six. He went on to pick 13 runs off his five balls and once again stamped his authority as one of the best in the business currently.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Join Mumbai Indians?

Suryavanshi became the youngest ever to bag an IPL deal when the Rajasthan Royals secured his services for a whopping INR 1.10 crore. He burst onto the scene in the IPL last season, and Rajasthan chose to retain his services. The teenager has already defied all the odds to face off against the who's and whos of world cricket. But could he follow the footsteps of Rohit Sharma and play for the Mumbai Indians?

A post from former BCCI selector Jatin Paranjape has triggered a debate. He posted on X, “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will play against his future team tonight."

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Recently, the Royals acquired Ravindra Jadeja from CSK in a mega trade deal, which also involved Sanju Samson and Sam Curran.