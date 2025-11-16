Despite India's Defeat To South Africa In Kolkata Test, Ravindra Jadeja Overtakes Harbhajan Singh To Claim Unique Milestone

India vs South Africa: India suffered a 30-run defeat to South Africa in the first Test match of the series, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Sunday, November 16.

With the win, South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series against India. In the upcoming match, India will attempt to make a comeback, but they will still be unable to win the series.

The second Test match of the series will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, from Saturday, November 22.

South Africa spinner Simon Harmer was named the 'Player of the Match' in the first Test match after he picked up eight wickets in Kolkata at a bowling average of 6.38.

Ravindra Jadeja Surpasses Harbhajan Singh To Etch Name In Elite List

Despite India's defeat to the Proteas in Kolkata, Ravindra Jadeja achieved an elusive milestone with his bowling prowess. Jadeja surpassed former cricketer Harbhajan Singh to hold the third place on the chart of Indian players with the most wickets in India, across all three formats.

Ravindra Jadeja has claimed 381 wickets in India and hold the third place in the list. Only Ravichandran Ashwin and Anil Kumble stand ahead of Jadeja.

In the Kolkata Test, Jadeja has bagged four wickets at a bowling average of 15.75.

India Concede Defeat To South Africa In Kolkata Following Poor Show

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first, but their innings never quite settled. Jasprit Bumrah tore through the batting order with a fiery five-wicket haul, leaving the visitors dismissed for just 159. Aiden Markram’s 31 and Wiaan Mulder’s 24 provided brief resistance, but India held the upper hand early.

India’s reply was equally hard-fought. KL Rahul stood tall with a patient 39 from 119 balls, but wickets kept tumbling around him. Simon Harmer’s clever spin claimed four scalps, ensuring the hosts were restricted to 189 — only a slender lead.

The contest shifted again in South Africa’s second innings. Captain Temba Bavuma showcased grit and determination, crafting an unbeaten 55 from 136 deliveries. His resilience anchored the Proteas, even as Ravindra Jadeja struck with four wickets to limit them to 153.