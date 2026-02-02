Despite Pakistan Boycott, India Stick To ICC Protocol, Will Travel To Sri Lanka For February 15 T20 World Cup 2026 Match: Report

Pakistan have conveyed their conditional approval to feature in the T20 World Cup 2026. The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed they will take part in the T20 World Cup, but will boycott the India game on February 15. Pakistan have been pitted in Group A alongside archrivals India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA.

India To Follow ICC Protocol Despite Pakistan Boycott Calls

Defending champions India are scheduled to open their T20 World Cup campaign against the USA on February 7, followed by a match against Namibia on February 12. Despite Pakistan's boycott, Team India will reportedly travel to Sri Lanka as per the ICC protocol and will do all the pre-match activities, including the press conference and practice at the SSC Colombo ground.

A BCCI source told ANI, “Team India will travel to Sri Lanka and follow ICC protocol. They will practice as per schedule, do a press conference and reach the stadium according to time and wait for the match referee to call off the match.”

What Will Be ICC's Stance After Pakistan's Boycott Game?

As per the official ICC rulebook, if the Men In Green forfeit the match, India will get two points, and as per Clause 16.10.7, Pakistan's Net Run rate will also take a heavy beating. ICC has already taken note of the ongoing situation and if Pakistam remain adamant in their stance, they will likely face the wrath of ICC.

Pakistan currently receive a significant share of the ICC revenue under the existing media rights deal, but their share might see a reduction. Additionally, cricket’s governing body could impose restrictions on Pakistani players participating in international leagues such as the PSL and BBL.

There have also been reports that the T20 World Cup broadcaster might sue Pakistan for a whopping $38 million, as IND vs PAK games have always been a money spinner across all formats.