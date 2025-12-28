Devajit Saikia Dismisses Rumours Of BCCI Approaching VVS Laxman To Become India's Coach In Tests: 'Somebody's Figment Of Imagination; No Truth'

Devajit Saikia, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has rejected rumours that the Indian cricket board has informally approached VVS Laxman to become India's new Test coach.

Team India's Test squad has been under fire after their losses in red-ball cricket. From losing the BGT and New Zealand Tests to drawing the away Test series in England and then losing to South Africa at home, India is going through a rollercoaster ride in the game's longest format.

Amid the outrage, calls were raised to sack Gautam Gambhir as head coach of the red-ball unit, with reports surfacing that VVS Laxman has been approached informally to join the red-ball unit as the coach.

BCCI Didn't Approach VVS Laxman For Test Coach, Says Devajit Saikia

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has finally spoken about the situation, saying that there is no truth to the scenario and that the reports are incorrect and unfounded.

Saikia assured that the BCCI hasn't taken such a step, and that it was someone's figment of imagination, which is not true.

"This is totally incorrect news going on. This is totally speculative news. Some very reputed news agencies are also flashing the news. There is no truth to it. BCCI straight away denies. People can think all they want, but BCCI has not taken any steps. This is somebody's figment of imagination; there is no truth in it, and I cannot say anything except that this is factually incorrect and baseless news," Devajit Saikia said to ANI.

Given that Secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed the reports, it suggests that Gautam Gambhir's position as the team head coach in red-ball cricket is safe.

India Are In A Scary Position In ICC's WTC Points 2025-27 Table

The Indian cricket team is currently in a dangerously low position in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 rankings. After playing in nine Test matches, India has won four games and lost four fixtures as well. One match had ended in a draw.

With 52 points and a 48.15 PCT, India is currently sixth in the table. Only England, Bangladesh and the West Indies are below them in the table.