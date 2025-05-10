Dewald Brevis Reflects On His Time With CSK Following IPL 2025 Suspension: ‘The Atmosphere at Chepauk Was Electrifying'

South Africa and Chennai Super Kings' Dewald Brevis reflected on the time he spent with the franchise and the fans in the IPL 2025 season so far. With the Indian Premier League being postponed due to cross-border tensions, all the foreign players are gradually heading back to their homeland. Brevis thanked CSK and its fanbase for the time he spent in India.

Dewald Brevis Vows To Return To India

The Chennai Super Kings roped in Dewald Brevis as a replacement player for the IPL 2025 season. He was named as Gurjapneet Singh's substitute, who had suffered a season-ending injury. The 21-year-old South African lit up the fans with his blazing performance recently. But with the IPL 2025 getting postponed, Brevis and other foreign players participating in the cash-rich league have to return home. 'Baby AB' reflected on the time he spent with CSK on social media.

Dewald Brevis took to social media platform Instagram and reflected upon his time with CSK in IPL 2025, saying, "A big thank you to my Chennai team, coaches, support staff and our amazing Chennai fans. The atmosphere at the Chepauk Stadium was electrifying. Thank you for the support all around India. The time I spend in India will always be close to my heart and the memories with Chennai will last a lifetime. See you soon…"

Baby AB Had A Spectacular Outing Against KKR

Dewald Brevis has been a standout player for South Africa in International cricket. The 21-year-old also found a stage to shine when he was elected as a replacement player for the Chennai Super Kings. 'Baby AB' filled in for Gurjapneet Singh for the rest of the Indian Premier League 2025 season. The explosive right-handed batter represented the Mumbai Indians in two seasons, and he donned the yellow kit in the 2025 season.

The South African cricketer delivered a spectacular showcase against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The 21-year-old scored 52 runs in 25 balls and dampened the defending champions' aspirations of making it into the IPL 2025 playoffs.