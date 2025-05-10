'Stay Prepared For Resumption in...': BCCI's Stern Message to Overseas IPL Stars Who Are Leaving India Amid War With Pakistan

India-Pakistan War: In the wake of Operation Sindoor 2.0, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) took a call to suspend the tournament midway indefinitely. With tensions growing by the minute between the two nations at war, the franchises, after deliberations - decided to send the overseas players home as the tournament was suspended indefinitely with no guarantee when it will resume.

Although the BCCI has given assurance that the tournament should resume within a week, given the escalations between the nations - it does not seem cricket can practically happen. Yet the BCCI has sent a stern message to the overseas players as per The Indian Express to be prepared to return in a week.

The Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals game in Dharamshala was called off midway after the lights were shut due to the India-Pakistan cross-border attacks. The ground was evacuated immediately and the players took the Vande Bharat train to New Delhi.

Has IPL Ever Been Suspended Midway?

For the unversed, the cash-rich league has been suspended indefinitely only once and that was during the second wave of Covid in 2021 when there were multiple breaches in the bio-bubble.

What BCCI Would be Looking at?