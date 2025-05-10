sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 10th 2025, 09:50 IST

'Stay Prepared For Resumption in...': BCCI's Stern Message to Overseas IPL Stars Who Are Leaving India Amid War With Pakistan

India-Pakistan War: IPL 2025 was suspended on Friday by the BCCI in the wake of the India-Pakistan tensions.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
BCCI's Stern Message to Overseas Players
India-Pakistan War: In the wake of Operation Sindoor 2.0, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) took a call to suspend the tournament midway indefinitely. With tensions growing by the minute between the two nations at war, the franchises, after deliberations - decided to send the overseas players home as the tournament was suspended indefinitely with no guarantee when it will resume. 

Although the BCCI has given assurance that the tournament should resume within a week, given the escalations between the nations - it does not seem cricket can practically happen. Yet the BCCI has sent a stern message to the overseas players as per The Indian Express to be prepared to return in a week. 

The Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals game in Dharamshala was called off midway after the lights were shut due to the India-Pakistan cross-border attacks. The ground was evacuated immediately and the players took the Vande Bharat train to New Delhi. 

Has IPL Ever Been Suspended Midway? 

For the unversed, the cash-rich league has been suspended indefinitely only once and that was during the second wave of Covid in 2021 when there were multiple breaches in the bio-bubble. 

What BCCI Would be Looking at? 

With 58 matches already played in the 2025 season and with 12 games still remaining, all the BCCI is ideally looking at is a 14-day window to get it done with. Now, when they will get that 14-day window would be something to keep an eye on. The BCCI would also have the England tour at the back of their mind. And hence, a lot is already there on BCCI's plate to deal with. 

Published May 10th 2025, 09:40 IST