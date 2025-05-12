Ashes to Ashes, Dust To Dust: DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai Likens India Air Defence to Lethal Lillee-Thomson Duo

Virat Kohli's record in Test cricket speaks for itself. The 36-year-old has finally called time on his decorated Test career and, alongside Rohit Sharma, will not feature in the upcoming England Test series. Having piled up 9230 runs in 123 Test matches, Virat will go down as one of the modern greats in the longest format.

DGMO Brought Up Virat Kohli's Retirement IN Joint Press Briefing

A day after India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire, DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, DGAO Air Marshal AK Bharti, DGNO Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Major General SS Sharma addressed a joint press briefing to provide more details on Operation Sindoor.

During the press conference, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai brought up cricket, insisting Virat Kohli remains one of his favourite cricketers.

He said, "Targetting our airfields and logistics is way too tough... I saw that Virat Kohli has just retired from test cricket; he is one of my favourites. In the 1970s, during the Ashes between Australia and England, two Australian bowlers destroyed the batting lineup of England, and then Australia gave a proverb - "Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if Thommo don't get ya, Lillee must". If you see the layers, you'll understand what I am trying to say. Even if you crossed all the layers, one of the layers of this grid system will hit you ."

Virat Kohli's Recent Form Didn't Reflect His Glorious Career