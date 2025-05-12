'Never Imagined...': Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket Ahead of England Tour, Posts Heartwarming Farewell Message

Virat Kohli Retires: He is arguably the best to have held a bat and with his shock retirement announcement from Tests, it is certainly ‘an end of an era’. Kohli retires as one of the greatest and his numbers prove that to the hilt. He took to social media to announce his retirement in a heartfelt farewell message.

‘It’s tested me, shaped me’

It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.

There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

Forgetful BGT

In what could now be Kohli's last Test tour, he amassed 190 runs from five Tests against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His average was a touch above 23 which is below his standards. All this included a century. So if you take out that century, all Kohli has managed is 90 runs and that could have been a major reason behind this call. His Test numbers are below.

Tests - 123.

Runs - 9,230.

Average - 46.85.

Hundreds - 30.

Fifties - 31.

Tests as captain - 68.

Wins as captain - 40