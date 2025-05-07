'Dharmo Rakshati Rakshata': Cricketers Unite In Chorus After India's Operation Sindoor Destroys Terror Camps In Pakistan

The Indian Armed Forces carried out an organised strike to hit and destroy terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Early Wednesday. “Operation Sindoor” was conducted in order to avenge the death of the 26 civilians in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

The Indian government emphasised that the strikes were "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," deliberately avoiding Pakistani military installations.

Cricketers Took To Social Media To Extend Support

Indian cricketers took to social media to react to “Operation Sindoor. Virender Sehwag leads the way as he posted on X, ”Dharmo Rakshati Rakshata. Jai Hind ki Sena."

Team India head coach shared a photo of “Operation Sindoor” and captioned it “Jai Hind.” India and KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy shared an image of “Operation Sindoor” on his Instagram. Suresh Raina took to X and came out in support of the Indian Armed Forces. He posted, “Together we stand. Jai Hind.”

Former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad posted, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Aakash Chopra posted, “Together we stand. Jai Hind.”

India Carried Out Calibrated Strikes IN Pakistan and PoK

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the development on X.

“India has launched #OperationSindoor, a precise and restrained response to the barbaric #PahalgamTerrorAttack that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen. Focused strikes were carried out on nine #terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning. Importantly, no Pakistani military facilities were hit, reflecting India’s calibrated and non-escalatory approach. This operation underscores India’s resolve to hold perpetrators accountable while avoiding unnecessary provocation. A detailed briefing on the operation will follow later today.”