'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Venkatesh Prasad And Suresh Raina React After India Successfully Execute 'Operation Sindoor'

Operation Sindoor: India has retaliated and hit back at Pakistan to give a befitting reply to their habit of funding cross-border terrorism. The Pahalgam Terror Attack, which happened on April 22, 2025, had left the entire country infuriated, and the citizens of India demanded strict action. The cowardly and heinous terror attacks that were carried out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam saw 26 unarmed civilians being brutally massacred on the basis of religion.

The responsibility for the cowardly and inhuman attacks was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). After completing a few initial probes, it was said that the terrorists crossed over from Kishtwar and reached Baisaran via Kokernag. They later rushed down the hill that surrounds Baisaran and opened fire on unarmed civilians.

Venkatesh Prasad and Suresh Raina React To Operation Sindoor

After the Pahalgam Terror Attack, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya condemned the heinous act that took place in Jammu and Kashmir. Virat Kohli, in particular, asked for justice to be served. India executed a massive anti-terror strike, 'Operation Sindoor', against Pakistan in the early hours of May 7, 2025.

The Indian armed forces specifically targeted nine terror spots, the ones that were directly responsible for planning and executing the Pahalgam Terror Attack. Former India cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Suresh Raina have now reacted to India's hard-hitting and stern reply to Pakistan. 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', wrote Prasad on his X (also known as Twitter) account. Suresh Raina shared a picture of 'Operation Sindoor' with the hashtag 'Jai Hind'.

Operation Sindoor Highlights Another Weakness That Pakistan Has

India's attack on Pakistan has left them shell-shocked. Operation Sindoor has exposed Pakistan and their biggest weakness in front of the entire world. The joint operation carried out by the Army and the Air Force has exposed Pakistan's air defenses, which are useless. Pakistan, which does not have a way out, is busy asking for help from China and Gulf states.