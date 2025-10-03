Updated 3 October 2025 at 16:19 IST
Dhruv Jurel at No. 3? Fans Ask Coach Gautam Gambhir After Wicketkeeper-Batter's Maiden Test Century vs WI
India vs West Indies: Dhruv Jurel showed why he is highly-rated as a red-ball batter after hitting his maiden Test century versus West Indies.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India vs West Indies: Dhruv Jurel came up with the good on Friday as he brought up his maiden Test century against West Indies in Ahmedabad. Jurel played a chanceless knock as he did not give any opportunity to the visitors to dismiss him. It was a near-perfect century for Jurel and now fans are praising him. For the unversed, he is not India's main wicketkeeper - Rishabh Pant is injured and hence Jurel is in the XI.
Some fans have gone on to suggest India coach Gautam Gambhir that Jurel could be a viable option for the No. 3 spot in the Test side. Since Cheteshwar Pujara retired, India has had problems with that number after having tried Sai Sudarshan and Karun Nair.
Jurel at No. 3?
Hosts in Box Seat at NMS
Team India is way ahead in the game with a lead of 237 runs. Jurel has got to his maiden century and now Ravindra Jadeja is also on 86*.
He too is eyeing a Test ton. It has been a dominating show by the hosts who will look to ensure they do not have to bat in the fourth innings.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 3 October 2025 at 16:08 IST