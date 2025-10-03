Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Dhruv Jurel at No. 3? Fans Ask Coach Gautam Gambhir After Wicketkeeper-Batter's Maiden Test Century vs WI

Updated 3 October 2025 at 16:19 IST

Dhruv Jurel at No. 3? Fans Ask Coach Gautam Gambhir After Wicketkeeper-Batter's Maiden Test Century vs WI

India vs West Indies: Dhruv Jurel showed why he is highly-rated as a red-ball batter after hitting his maiden Test century versus West Indies.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Dhruv Jurel
Dhruv Jurel | Image: JioStar Screengrab
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

India vs West Indies: Dhruv Jurel came up with the good on Friday as he brought up his maiden Test century against West Indies in Ahmedabad. Jurel played a chanceless knock as he did not give any opportunity to the visitors to dismiss him. It was a near-perfect century for Jurel and now fans are praising him. For the unversed, he is not India's main wicketkeeper - Rishabh Pant is injured and hence Jurel is in the XI. 

ALSO READ: Ravindra Jadeja Breaks MS Dhoni's Longstanding Test Record

Some fans have gone on to suggest India coach Gautam Gambhir that Jurel could be a viable option for the No. 3 spot in the Test side. Since Cheteshwar Pujara retired, India has had problems with that number after having tried Sai Sudarshan and Karun Nair. 

Jurel at No. 3? 

Hosts in Box Seat at NMS

Team India is way ahead in the game with a lead of 237 runs. Jurel has got to his maiden century and now Ravindra Jadeja is also on 86*. 

ALSO READ: Gill Does What RoKo, Dhoni Failed to do as Team India Test Captain

He too is eyeing a Test ton. It has been a dominating show by the hosts who will look to ensure they do not have to bat in the fourth innings. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 3 October 2025 at 16:08 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source