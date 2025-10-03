Dhruv Jurel at No. 3? Fans Ask Coach Gautam Gambhir After Wicketkeeper-Batter's Maiden Test Century vs WI

India vs West Indies: Dhruv Jurel came up with the good on Friday as he brought up his maiden Test century against West Indies in Ahmedabad. Jurel played a chanceless knock as he did not give any opportunity to the visitors to dismiss him. It was a near-perfect century for Jurel and now fans are praising him. For the unversed, he is not India's main wicketkeeper - Rishabh Pant is injured and hence Jurel is in the XI.

Some fans have gone on to suggest India coach Gautam Gambhir that Jurel could be a viable option for the No. 3 spot in the Test side. Since Cheteshwar Pujara retired, India has had problems with that number after having tried Sai Sudarshan and Karun Nair.

Jurel at No. 3?

Hosts in Box Seat at NMS

Team India is way ahead in the game with a lead of 237 runs. Jurel has got to his maiden century and now Ravindra Jadeja is also on 86*.