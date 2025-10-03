Ravindra Jadeja Creates History Against West Indies, Breaks MS Dhoni's Longstanding Test Record In Ahmedabad

Ravindra Jadeja has continued his encouraging show in test cricket with another half-century against the West Indies in Ahmedabad. The Indian vice captain looked in complete control from the very first and attacked the Windies bowlers all over the ground.

Ravindra Jadeja Surpasses MS Dhoni In Ahmedabad

The left handed all rounder has surpassed MS Dhoni to enter an elite list. Jadeja is now the 4th highest six-hitter in Test cricket for India with 79 sixes in 86 matches, getting past Dhoni's tally of 78 over boundaries in 90 Tests. The first three cricketers in this list are Rohit Sharma (88 sixes in 67 Tests), Virender Sehwag (90 sixes in 103 Tests) and Rishabh Pant (90 in 47 Tests).

Jadeja has been a vital cog in India's Test setup, and his antics were on show on English soil. The 36-year-old has shown no restraints, and this half-century happens to be his 7th 50+ score in a year, the most by any batter. Jadeja could also breach the 4000 test runs, adding another feather to his cap.

He was also the 4th highest run-getter in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, having amassed 516 runs in 10 innings.

