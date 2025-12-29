Dhruv Jurel Powers UP With Unbeaten 160 In Vijay Hazare Trophy, Bolsters His Bid Ahead Of New Zealand ODIs

India's Dhruv Jurel celebrates his half-century during Day 3 of the 4th Test match against England, at JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi | Image: ANI

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Dhruv Jurel delivered a fine knock in his recent Vijay Hazare Trophy outing for his domestic side Uttar Pradesh. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter put up a solid 160 off 101, boosting UP's total to a sumptuous score by the end of their innings.

The young Indian wicketkeeper-batter has had a monumental impact while in action behind the stumps for Team India. With the New Zealand ODIs approaching, Dhruv Jurel has solidified his position in the role for the upcoming bilateral series in white-ball cricket.

Dhruv Jurel Smashes 160*, Solidifies Stance For Upcoming NZ ODIs

Dhruv Jurel unleashed himself with the bat during the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B fixture between Uttar Pradesh and Baroda at the Sanosara Cricket Ground 'A' in Rajkot.

The wicketkeeper-batter for Team India posted an unbeaten 160 off 101 for Uttar Pradesh in the competition. Dhruv Jurel walked in at the number three spot and made an immediate impact in the competition.

Advertisement

Jurel smashed 15 boundaries and eight sixes and had a strike rate of 158.42 as he propelled UP in putting up a towering total.

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh put up a soaring 369 at the loss of seven wickets in the competition. Jurel's mammoth-like batting and captain Rinku Singh's solid 63 helped them post a significant total on the scoreboard against Baroda in the group-stage List-A competition.

Uttar Pradesh Post Mammoth Target For Baroda In VHT 2025

After being put into bat first, openers Abhishek Goswami (51) and Aryan Juyal (26) put up a decent opening partnership, posting 77 runs before Juyal's dismissal.

Dhruv Jurel then walked in at the number three spot and wreaked havoc with the bat, putting up a monumental 160*. Captain Rinku Singh was also in brilliant form as he scored 63 off 67 to push UP's total far ahead.

Priyam Garg (3) and Sameer Rizvi (11) failed to make an impact due to early dismissals, but Prashant Veer helped with a decent 23-ball 35. Vipraj Nigam fell for a golden duck, while Zeeshan Ansari posted a run.