Gus Atkinson Ruled Out Of Remaining Ashes Series, England Decide Against Naming Replacement For Sydney Test

England Cricket has run into a major injury setback as seamer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes 2025-26 series. The English cricketer's outing during the fourth Test at the MCG was cut short as he had to leave the field of play due to injury.

The Ben Stokes-led England cricket team clinched a significant victory over Australia in the Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne.

Just when things looked in Australia's favour, the Three Lions turned things around to secure a grand victory in just two days, ending the Melbourne Test in climactic fashion.

Ahead of the England cricket team heading to Sydney for the tour's final outing at the SCG, they have been marred with a significant injury setback. Right-arm seamer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the remaining Ashes tour.

The scans have confirmed that Gus Atkinson has suffered a left hamstring injury and, therefore, will not be a part of the Sydney Test on January 4, 2026

Surprisingly, the England cricket team has decided against naming a replacement for the fifth Test match of the series.

Gus Atkinson managed to scalp three wickets in both innings at the Boxing Day Test. Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue did the heavy work with the ball and scalped multiple wickets in the competition. Captain Ben Stokes also chipped in by taking four wickets in the Test match, which ended in just two days.

England Pull Off Clinical Finish In The Boxing Day Test Match

The Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne was nothing less than a historic affair. While it was wrapped up in just two days, a total of 20 wickets fell in one day, which was nothing short of historic.

The pitch conditions did no justice to the batters, but they heavily favoured the seamers as they left most of the batters rattled throughout the competition.

Australia managed to put up a 175-run target for England, and the odds looked in favour of the hosts to cap off another victory to take the series 4-0.