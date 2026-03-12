'Did ICC Favour BCB?' Four Pertinent Questions For PCB After Pakistan's 114 Allout vs Bangladesh

Ban vs Pak: The Men in Green were thrashed and humiliated by Bangladesh in the first ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. It was so bad that the Pakistan were shot out for a paltry 114 by Bangladesh. Nahid Rana with five wickets was the chief tormentor.

In the past, it has been seen that Pakistan come up with bizarre reasons after losses and yesterday was no different as newly-appointed captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said that they did not fare well because it is a young side.

Now, before the Pakistani fans start coming up with weird excuses following the loss. Here are four pertinent questions for them.

Questions For Pakistan Fans, PCB

Did ICC Favour BCB? It is a bilateral tournament and hence ICC will not have much interference and hence is is obvious that the apex cricketing body will not be favouring the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Did BCCI Change Pitch? In the past, the Pakistan Cricket Board has accused the Indian board of changing the pitch to favour a certain side. Well here, it is not even possible as it is a bilateral series.

Were Chips Inside The Ball? Yes, it may sound bizarre, but this is exactly what a few former Pakistan cricketers claimed when India beat them in the Asia Cup thrice on the trot.

Or did BCCI buy the umpires too? Well, again that is not possible and India is least interested in Pakistan cricket. So BCCI will certainly not look to influence umpires.

Can PAK Bounce Back?

Yes, of course they can bounce back. But the manner in which Bangladesh beat Pakistan would give the hosts a lot of confidence. Bangladesh won the game by eight wickets and chased the total in merely 91 balls.