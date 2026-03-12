'Hardik Pandya Bigger Than National Flag?' Distraught Fans React Over Complaint Filed Against India Allrounder

T20 World Cup 2026: India allrounder Hardik Pandya has found himself in the middle of a controversy for 'disrespecting' the national flag during celebrations in Ahmedabad after the triumph. After India beat New Zealand in the T20 WC final at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Hardik celebrated like there was no tomorrow with his rumoured girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma.

The two were hugging, kissing and dancing their way around the Narendra Modi stadium with the national flag. He was also seen lying on the stage with his girlfriend while the Tricolour was still draped over his shoulder, which allegedly amounted to disrespect to the national flag.

This irked advocate Wajid Khan, who filed a complaint against the cricketer at the Shivaji Nagar police station in Pune. The Pune-based lawyer has demanded appropriate action in the matter.

While it would be interesting to see what action is taken against the star allrounder, fans are already reacting to the complain filed. Most feel Hardik was not right to celebrate the win in the fashion he did. An ‘X’ user also asked if ‘Hardik is bigger than the national flag?’

Hardik in Finale

In the final, Pandya bowled four overs and conceded 36 and picked up a wicket. With the bat, he hit a quickfire 18 off 13 balls. The ace allrounder did make key contributions throughout the campaign. He is one of the four Indian players included in ICC's Team of the 2026 T20 World Cup.