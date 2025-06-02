Did Shreyas Iyer Abuse Shashank Singh After Punjab Kings Enter IPL 2025 Final After Win Over Mumbai Indians? Watch Viral Video

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: It was a night to remember for the Punjab Kings as they beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Sunday to enter the IPL final after 11 years. In the final, Punjab will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. But while Shreyas Iyer led the side well in the field and then he came good with the bat to take his side over the line. While it seemed to be a perfect day for Iyer, he was unfortunately fined by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) for maintaining a slow-over rate.

But that was not it, Iyer was also spotted abusing his teammate Shashank Singh during the customary handshake. It cannot be confirmed what exactly transpired, but Iyer looked gutted with Shashank. Here is the clip of it that is now going viral:

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Iyer came up with the goods with the bat as he hit a breathtaking 87* off 41 balls. His innings was laced with eight sixes and five fours. He was also adjudicated the player of the match.

‘Love such big occasions’

"I don't know to be honest, I love such big occasions. I always say to myself and also to my colleagues in the team that the bigger the occasion, the calmer you are, you get the big results. Today was a right example where I was focusing more on my breathing rather than sweating out loud over there," Iyer said at the post-match presentation.