Did The BCCI Selectors Committee Turn To Virat Kohli For Test Captaincy In Upcoming England Tour? Shocking Details Emerge

With Team India being without a skipper in the Test format, sources have made a bombshell claim lately. The BCCI Selectors Committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, had weighed in on handing Virat Kohli the captaincy reins for the England tour. One of the reasons to do so was to give Shubman Gill some time to develop as a leader, given he is just 25 years of age and is yet to be in his prime form.

BCCI Selectors Wanted Virat Kohli To Lead In England Tests?

Rohit Sharma's unexpected retirement announcement has sparked an extensive frenzy, as the Hitman ends his red-ball career in Test cricket. The decision was monumental, as Team India is about to embark on a tour of England and is currently without a captain. The Ajit Agarkar-led selectors committee is expected to name the new skipper during their next squad announcement, and there has been speculation about who will take the helm as India's new red-ball skipper. Notably, sources have highlighted that the selectors committee had contemplated electing Virat Kohli as the skipper for the upcoming away tour.

“It is true that selectors did think about having Kohli as India skipper for the England series. This would have given Gill some time to grow into leadership role, but at 25-and-a-half years of age, he is yet to hit his peak. Due to Bumrah’s fitness issues, Gill looks like the obvious choice for Ajit Agarkar’s committee,” a BCCI source close to the developments said, as quoted by PTI.

The reports have also indicated that Shubman Gill looks to be the frontrunner in the race for captaincy. He has been named as an 'obvious choice' over KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah to become the new leader of the Indian Cricket Team in Test cricket. But these are all just information from the sources, as the BCCI has remained tight-knit over this situation.

Who Will be The Next Vice Captain For Team India?

With Shubman Gill emerging as the preferred option to become Team India's new leader in test cricket, all eyes would be on who would become the new vice captain for Team India. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant could be next in line to assume the vice captaincy role since he has been one of India's leading batters in red-ball cricket. While Jasprit Bumrah looks to be another big name for the role, his veteran status and injury issues make him an uncertain pick.