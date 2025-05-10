How BCCI Played A Subtle Role In PSL's Unsuccessful Relocation To UAE Amid India-Pakistan Tension

Updated May 10th 2025, 19:52 IST
Amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, the PCB suspended the Pakistan Super League for an indefinite period. The 10th edition of the PSL was simultaneously running with the IPL 2025.
An official statement from the PCB read, "The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announces the postponement of the remaining eight matches of the HBL PSL X."
As per Cricbuzz, the PCB approached the Emirates Cricket Board in order to shift the remaining matches to Dubai. But the Emirates Cricket Board and, as per Cricbuzz, the BCCI had a subtle role to play behind the scenes. The report stated, there was a “Nudge” from Indian cricket officials, and the ECB went on to align themselves to reject PCB's request.
A cricket official told Cricbuzz, “When soldiers are dying at the border, we cannot keep quiet.”
BCCI successfully conducted the IPL in Dubai on three occasions. The first part of IPL 2014, the second part of the IPL 2021 and and the entire IPL 2022 were held in Dubai with utmost precision. The relationship between the ECB and the BCCI has been very cordial and an ECB official heaped praises on Jay Shah, citing his role as the ECB also benefited after arranging the IPL and the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.
An Emirates Cricket Board official told Cricbuzz, “We owe it to the BCCI and Jay Bhai.”
The IPL was also suspended for a week, and the BCCI has reportedly handpicked three venues if the IPL 2025 is to be resumed. As per ESPN Cricinfo, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad could be in contention to host the remaining matches if the BCCI receives a green signal from the Indian Government. Eden Gardens might lose out on the final, which was also supposed to host Qualifier 2. 16 IPL games are remaining, with 12 group stage and four playoff matches. The match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings was called off at Dharamsala amid the rising tension between the two countries.
