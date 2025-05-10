How BCCI Played A Subtle Role In PSL's Unsuccessful Relocation To UAE Amid India-Pakistan Tension

Amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, the PCB suspended the Pakistan Super League for an indefinite period. The 10th edition of the PSL was simultaneously running with the IPL 2025.

How BCCI Foiled PSL's Dubai Contingency Plan

An official statement from the PCB read, "The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announces the postponement of the remaining eight matches of the HBL PSL X."

As per Cricbuzz, the PCB approached the Emirates Cricket Board in order to shift the remaining matches to Dubai. But the Emirates Cricket Board and, as per Cricbuzz, the BCCI had a subtle role to play behind the scenes. The report stated, there was a “Nudge” from Indian cricket officials, and the ECB went on to align themselves to reject PCB's request.

A cricket official told Cricbuzz, “When soldiers are dying at the border, we cannot keep quiet.”

BCCI successfully conducted the IPL in Dubai on three occasions. The first part of IPL 2014, the second part of the IPL 2021 and and the entire IPL 2022 were held in Dubai with utmost precision. The relationship between the ECB and the BCCI has been very cordial and an ECB official heaped praises on Jay Shah, citing his role as the ECB also benefited after arranging the IPL and the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

An Emirates Cricket Board official told Cricbuzz, “We owe it to the BCCI and Jay Bhai.”

BCCI Might Consider Three Venues To Host Remaining IPL 2025