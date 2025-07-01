'Did You Forget...?' Ex-India Star Laughs-Off Michael Vaughan's Absurd '4-0' Prediction

England vs India: In a little over 24 hours, Shubman Gill-led Team India would be locking horns with England at Birmingham in the second Test. While the Headingley defeat will still hurt them, former England captain Michael Vaughan predicted that the hosts will beat India 4-0. The comment made by Vaughan has irked former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu.

ALSO READ: India Predicted XI For 2nd Test vs England

Reacting to Vaughan's prediction, Sidhu reminded the former English captain about how India bounced back against Australia after losing being shot out for 36 at Adelaide in the first Test.

‘Did you forget that quickly?’

"After 36 all out, Michael Vaughan said 4-0. Then what happened? DSP Siraj and our captain, Shubman Gill, made their debut in Melbourne, and we won that game and then a hard-fought draw in Sydney. Then they won in Brisbane, where nobody had won for years. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant scored 92 and 89. Did you forget that quickly?" he said on his YouTube channel.

"The Indian cricket team’s DNA has fightback [ability]. Whenever people count them out, they turn around and fight and do amazing things. In fact, they script history. Remember when India were all out for 36 in Adelaide. This team is playing exceedingly well. They challenged England and dominated for nearly four days,” he added.

Team India Likely to Make Multiple Changes