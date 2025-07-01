India Predicted XI For 2nd Test vs England: Nitish Kumar Reddy To Replace Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh To Debut, Jasprit Bumrah To Feature At Edgbaston?

India vs England: The anticipation for the second Test match between India and England has already started to build up. Following the Leeds defeat, Shubman Gill and Co. will be up for the challenge once again and there have been a lot of chatters regarding India's potential lineup at Edgbaston.

Huge Jasprit Bumrah Conundrum For Team India

England have already named an unchanged XI for the second Test, and both Gautam Gambhir and Shubman need to come up with the perfect combination. Managing Jasprit Bumrah's workload has been the team management's top priority. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate hinted that the star pacer is available for selection in Birmingham, but given there is only a three-day gap between the second and third Test at Lord's, will India take the risk?

Bumrah had full-fledged practice sessions, but with still four more Tests to play, he might have to sit out this game.

Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely to be given a chance. The all-rounder had a good outing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and might replace Shardul Thakur. Washington Sundar could be another entrant. In both innings in Leeds, India choked very badly in the latter half of the innings, and that is the sole reason as Sundar can definitely chip in with the bat apart from his off spin. Among the fast bowlers, Arshdeep Singh could make his debut. The left-arm pacer had County cricket experience and could prove to be very handy in English conditions.

Prasidh Krishna was expensive in the first Test, but he is likely to be given another chance to prove his worth. Gambhir is unlikely to tweak much with his fast bowling lineup, so Mohammed Siraj will keep his place.

India Predicted XI Against England At Edgbaston