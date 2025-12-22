'Didn't Want to Play Anymore': Rohit Sharma Makes Big Confession, Claims he Wanted to Retire After 2023 ODI WC Final Loss

Rohit Sharma was the ODI captain when India faced the heartbreaking loss against Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Following the loss, the entire nation went into mourning. India had played phenomenal cricket throughout the tournament and were overwhelming favourites to win it, yet they ended up as the second-best side.

Then-captain Rohit has now admitted that he did not want to play cricket anymore after the loss.

‘Didn’t want to play this sport anymore’

“Everybody was disappointed, and we just couldn’t believe what had happened. It was a very tough time for me personally because I had put everything into that World Cup, not just two or three months before it, but ever since I took over the captaincy in 2022," he admitted while speaking at an event.

“At one point, I honestly felt like I didn’t want to play this sport anymore because it had taken everything out of me, and I felt I had nothing left,” confessed Rohit.

Rohit Ready For 2027

Rohit, who has now called it a day from the T20 and Tests, is only active in the ODI format. He has confessed time and again that he wants to win the 50-over title in 2027 and that is his unfulfilled dream. He looks sharper and fitter and has been in good form in the limited ODIs he has featured in this year.

