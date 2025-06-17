Dinesh Karthik Drops Biggest Praise For Gautam Gambhir, Points Out His Special Quality: 'But One Thing About Him...'

Toughest challenge awaits Shubman Gill and Co. when they take on England in a five-match Test series. The first match is scheduled to take place at Headingley on June 20.

Dinesh Karthik Points Out Gautam Gambhir's Biggest Quality

Team India's Test credentials have been submerged under deep clouds. Gautam Gambhir's red-ball tenure started with a thrashing of Bangladesh. But soon Team India were handed a reality check by New Zealand with a 3-0 defeat on Indian soil. Despite Jasprit Bumrah's heroics, India's hopes of securing a third consecutive appearance in the World Test Championship final were dashed with a 3-1 loss at the hands of Australia.

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on India head coach Gambhir. The RCB mentor and batting coach feels Gambhir has the knack of looking out for his players.

In an interaction on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, he said, “Tactically, Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) is a very good coach. Man management is the area that I am sure he would be looking at. But one thing about him is that he is looking out for his players which is massive. What I feel at times is that the way he is aggressive as a captain, you can't be as a coach. You are managing different individuals. Once you let them out in the park, you trust them to do the job. That is the challenge."

ICC Considering Four-Day Test Matches To Elevate Emerging Nations