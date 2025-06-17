'Walking Into The Lion's Den': Dinesh Karthik Gives Grave Warning To Shubman Gill Ahead Of His First Tour As Test Captain In England

Updated 17 June 2025 at 15:54 IST
The Indian Cricket Team is all set to travel to England for a five match Test series. The series will be the first tour for Shubman Gill as captain of the Indian Test team as the Indian team is currently in a transitional phase following the retirements of legendary batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The series in England will also mark the start of India's campaign in the new cycle of the World Test Championship as India look to bounce back in Test cricket. Ahead of the series, former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has sent a grave warning to Shubman Gill for the tour in England.
Dinesh Karthik ahead of the series in England recently spoke to Sky Cricket. In his talk, Dinesh Karthik spoke about how he believes that Shubman Gill still has not understood the enormity of what it means to be India's Test captain. Dinesh Karthik stated that heading into England is like walking into the lion's den.
"I really don't think he (Gill) has realized the enormity of what it means to be a Test captain for India as of now. He is walking into the lion's den. Coming to England as a cricketing nation is not easy. There have been many a team with superstars who have come in and found it really really hard," said Dinesh Karthik about Shubman Gill and his first tour as India's Test captain.
Also Read: Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina in Trouble? Star Ex-India Cricketers Questioned by ED in Connection With Online Betting Scam: REPORT
The Indian team had a disappointing end to their 2023-2025 cycle of the World Test Championship. The Indian Cricket team had two back to back series loss which also knocked them out of contention for the finals of the WTC. As a new cycle starts, India will be looking to get back on track and hopefully win their first WTC title.
Published 17 June 2025 at 15:54 IST