Dinesh Karthik Gives Blunt Take On Team India's Weakness In T20 World Cup 2026: 'When The Game Goes Deep...'

T20 World Cup 2026: Former cricketer Dinesh Karthik opened up on the challenges that Team India might face in the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup 2026.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on December 20, 2025, announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC event. Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the Men in Blue, and Axar Patel will be his deputy. The BCCI selectors shocked the Indian cricket fans after they dropped vice-captain Shubman Gill from the squad due to his poor form.

Before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, India will play a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which will help them to prepare for the upcoming ICC-event.

Dinesh Karthik Reflects On Team India's Weakness Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

With a few days left before the start of the extravagant tournament, Dinesh Karthik pointed out the Men in Blue's weakness in the T20 squad, saying that death bowling is a concern for Team India.

The former cricketer opened up about how the Men in Blue have backed their spinners with pacers when they played in the sub-continent. He further added that it will be a challenge for Team India if they are going to defend a total.

“Death bowling is a concern. I think it’s a challenge because of the way they stack up their eleven. When they’ve played in the subcontinent, they’ve gone with Bumrah, Hardik as the second pacer, and Shivam Dube as the third, while backing their spinners heavily. At times, when the game goes deep, especially when they’re defending a total, the back end can become a challenge,” Dinesh Karthik said on JioHotstar.

India To Start T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign On February 7

India have been placed in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2026, alongside Namibia, Netherlands, USA, and Pakistan.