Harshit Rana Spills The Beans On Overcoming Failure And Finding Form: 'I Have Seen Those Ten Years ...'

Harshit Rana has managed to defy the criticism with his wicket-taking abilities in white-ball cricket of late. The KKR pacer has been the subject of sharp scrutiny since he became a three-format player for India under Gautam Gambhir's tutelage.

Harshit Rana Reveals His Cricketing Struggles

Rana's recent triumphs have seen him being a pivotal part of India's triumphant Champions Trophy and Asia Cup campaigns. He was involved in two matches in the Champions Trophy, picking up four wickets in the proceedings. He has also been picked in the T20 World Cup squad and is expected to play a central role in the campaign.

In an interaction with MensXP, Rana opened up about his struggles and cricketing journey.

“I know how to handle failure now. I have seen those ten years where nothing happened. I would go to trials and my name would not come. I would come back and cry every day in front of my dad. So now I think that failure is gone; whatever comes, I can handle it. I had given up. But my dad kept pushing me literally.”

Harshit Rana Aims To Be India's Next Fast Bowling Prowess

Rana took the most number of wickets last year in the ODI format and has already established himself as one of the main pillars of the Men In Blue. With Jasprit Bumrah entering the twilight phase of his career, India badly need someone who could fill in his boots and the 24-year-old does have the capability to be a part of India's potent pace attack.

