Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina in Trouble? Star Ex-India Cricketers Questioned by ED in Connection With Online Betting Scam: REPORT

In what can be called unfortunate, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken ex-India cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh for questioning in connection with the online betting scam case. Not just crickters, Bollywood personalities like Sonu Sood and Urvashi Rautela have also been taken for questioning. As per a report on NDTV Profit, these people are being grilled by the ED to understand their connection with betting apps like Lotus 365, Pari Match, Fairplay.

‘Blatantly violating Indian law’

"These betting platforms are using surrogate names like 1xbat and 1xbat sporting lines in advertising campaigns. The ads often include QR codes that redirect users to betting sites—blatantly violating Indian law,” a top official was quoted as saying on NDTV Profit.

“Some celebrities have already been issued notices, while others are likely to be issued soon,” the official added.

As per the initial findings, the endorsements could be breaching the Indian laws that include Information Technology (IT) Act, the Foreign Exchange Management Act, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Benaami Transactions Act.

Betting in IPL is Common

It is not something out of the ordinary, betting in IPL is very common. There are multiple apps where one can create their own team and win money. In fact, popular Canadian rapper had placed another massive $750,000 bet on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to win the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The rapper also posted a screenshot of his $750,000 bet on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He stands to win $1,312,500 if the Indian team takes the cup home.