Dinesh Karthik Heaps Praise On 'Calm Captain' Rajat Patidar After RCB's IPL 2026 Triumph

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik hailed Rajat Patidar as a "calm captain" and said it helped the team immensely to successfully defend their Indian Premier League (IPL) title by defeating the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of the 2026 season on Sunday.

Rajat Patidar became only the third captain after MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) and Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) to win consecutive IPL titles. The Rajat Patidar-led side, after restricting GT to 155/8 in the first innings, chased the target with five wickets and two overs remaining.

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Speaking on JioHotstar, Dinesh Karthik said Rajat Patidar brought stability to RCB's high-intensity dressing room. Karthik noted that Patidar's temperament helped the bowlers perform better under pressure and highlighted his humble nature, adding that he prefers to be a "star" rather than a "superstar" despite leading a team packed with high-profile players.

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"Rajat has been a huge calming influence in a dressing room that is high-octane and high testosterone. He keeps things very calm, and that's so important. The bowlers thrive when you have a calm captain; it definitely helps under pressure. I think he likes to be a star, not a superstar. There are plenty of guys in that team who are big names and get the job done in high-pressure situations," he said.

Patidar led RCB to nine wins out of 14 group-stage matches in the IPL 2026 before leading the team to wins in the Qualifier and the final. He also contributed heavily with the bat and scored 501 runs in 14 innings at an average of 41.75.

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He added that Patidar allows senior players to take responsibility and leads in a quiet manner, focusing on doing what is required in the moment.