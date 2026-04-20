Does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Have A Weak Point? Ex-England Pacer Makes Surprising Claim On Rajasthan Royals Prodigy

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise to prominence hasn't gone unnoticed. The Rajasthan Royals prodigy has been in full flow since he burst onto the scene in last season's IPL. The 15-year-old has maintained his steady rise this season, too, and has enjoyed a sensational IPL 2026 so far.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Weak Link Spotted

Sooryavanshi has shown no signs of restraints and has spared no one; both Indian and overseas bowlers have been the subject of his destruction. Even Sooryavanshi didn't let go of Jasprit Bumrah and welcomed the Mumbai Indians speedster with a six.

With 246 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 236.53, Vaibhav has slowly and silently become RR's strike weapon. But does the 15-year-old have any weak points? Former England fast bowler Steven Finn might have a point.

On the ‘For the Love of Cricket’ podcast, he told Stuart Broad, “Well, probably… pull a car for a hamstring or something. But it looks incredibly hard, doesn’t it? Even just watching the videos of him training in the nets against Jofra Archer, who is trying everything. Full and wide, short, full and straight… and all of them were going to the boundary. But when someone likes to play as free-flowing as he does, you’d think a few in and around the tight line and the back of the length, or over the top of the stumps, try to protect the leg-side to begin with.

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“And then if you could throw in like a full slow wide one and make him reaching for it out there on the back of three or four tight deliveries, you could catch him off guard, but at the moment it seems to be pot luck as to whether you get him or not.”

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Has Been A Revelation