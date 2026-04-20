Rohit Sharma Misses Out On Mumbai Indians' Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans In IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Star batter Rohit Sharma once again missed out on Mumbai Indians’ (MI) playing XI against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 30th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20.

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Rohit Sharma Misses Out On MI's Playing XI For Second Time In A Row

Previously, the 38-year-old missed Mumbai Indians’ match against Punjab Kings on April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium.

During Mumbai’s clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 12, the veteran batter suffered a hamstring injury.

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Rohit scored 19 runs off 13 balls at a strike rate of 146.15 against the Bengaluru-based franchise, hitting two fours and one six. Before the start of the sixth over, the physio came onto the field to provide treatment. However, Rohit continued to experience discomfort and eventually had to walk off.

On April 19, the former MI skipper resumed training at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of their match against the Titans.

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Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat Make Debut For MI In IPL

At the toss against GT, however, MI skipper Hardik Pandya did not provide any update on Rohit’s comeback. He did confirm that Danish Malewar and Krish Bhagat would be making their debuts for the Mumbai-based franchise.

"A couple of debuts for us. Danish (Malewar) makes his Mumbai Indians debut. And Krish (Bhagat) as well, who was part of the support bowlers, really impressed us. He got into the team three days back and such is life that he’s playing today," Hardik Pandya said at the time of the toss.

In the match, the Gujarat Titans won the toss and decided to bowl against the Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians sit ninth in the IPL 2026 standings with two points and a net run rate of -1.076.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (Wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma.