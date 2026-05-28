'Don’t Make Changes Just For The Sake Of It': BCCI Urged To Go 'Slow And Steady' With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Despite IPL Explosion

Rajasthan Royals and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are just two matches away from IPL 2026 glory. The 15-year-old prodigy has taken the IPL by storm and his spirited display against the Gujarat Titans opened new avenues for the Royals. A win against the Gujarat Titans will help RR to secure a place in the final after four years.

Should Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Way Into The Indian Team?

Sooryavanshi burst onto the scene last year, and his rapid growth hasn't gone unnoticed. He went on to smash a record-breaking 175 in the ICC U19 World Cup and also hit centuries against South Africa and Australia. He maintained his scoring rate in IPL 2026 and has been the chief source of runs for the Royals.

His current form has further triggered the debate about whether to include him in the senior setup. But Aakash Chopra believes there is no need to rush things

In an interaction with Star Sports, he said, “We are still two years away from the next World Cup. There is plenty of time. Yes, picking Vaibhav Suryavanshi for India based on his IPL form is an exciting thought. You can't ignore it because the IPL is India's top T20 tournament. He is breaking records left and right. You have to take him seriously. He is special, no doubt. But you don't make changes just for the sake of it. It's simple. For someone to be dropped, they need to fail. If someone is already a topper in the team, why would you replace them just because someone else scored big runs?”

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Sooryavanshi is currently leading the IPL run-scoring charts and could breach the 600-run mark in the next game.