Drama, Jubilation and History! How Jammu and Kashmir Celebrate After Reaching Maiden Ranji Trophy Final

Jammu & Kashmir's valiant fightback in the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Bengal has earned them a place in the final for the very first time. After conceding a first-innings lead, J&K roared back in style and bowled out Bengal for a paltry 99.

Mohammed Shami once again reminded the selectors of his capability with an eight-wicket haul as he single-handedly destroyed the J&K batting lineup. Auqib Nabi and Yudhvir Singh's 64-run partnership for the last wicket proved to be the major difference between the two teams.

Jammu And Kashmir Scripted History, Reached Maiden Ranji Trophy Final

With just 126 required to enter the final, the visitors did have their fair share of problems as Akash Deep removed the two openers on a pace-friendly Kalyani pitch. But despite losing two more wickets, J&K didn't panic and it was Vanshaj Sharma who hit the winning runs with a six.

The entire J&K camp ran onto the field and celebrated in a frantic manner, hugging and congratulating each other. They are standing on the brink of history and are all set to play their maiden Ranji Trophy final, where they are likely to face KL Rahul's Karnataka. Nabi has remained the pivotal figure and the fast bowler now has 55 wickets in his tally, the highest in this Ranji Trophy campaign.

Advertisement

Nabi's impressive form in the domestic circuit has already added him to the mix for the national team, while he will also feature in his maiden IPL after being picked by Delhi Capitals in the auction.

CM Omar Abdullah Congratulates J&K Team For Historic Feat

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also congratulated the team for scripting history. He told reporters, “No one wins the Ranji Trophy alone. This is the success of the entire team, and of the support staff as well. I congratulate them all on my behalf and on behalf of the entire people of Jammu and Kashmir. I hope the day is not far off when we will start seeing players from Jammu and Kashmir playing a very important role in the national team."

Advertisement