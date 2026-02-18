Updated 18 February 2026 at 14:16 IST
Ishan Kishan Biggest Gainer In Latest T20I Batter Rankings After Heroics Against Pakistan, Abhishek Sharma Continues To Lead At Top
After a stunning knock against Pakistan, India opener Ishan Kishan is among the biggest gainers in the latest ICC T20I Batter Rankings.
India opener Ishan Kishan in action against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 | Image: AP
India opener Ishan Kishan is among the biggest gainers in the recently updated ICC T20I Batters Rankings, following his heroics against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026.
Kishan jumped 17 places to secure the eighth spot in the rankings after his blistering 77-run knock off just 40 balls against the Men in Green.
